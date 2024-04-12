Previous
Love birds? by mccarth1
Photo 1335

Love birds?

I watched while this male finch was feeding the female. Not quite sure what their relationship is, but they were close!!
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very special
April 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet , such a lovely capture ! fav
April 13th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
You captured a very sweet moment and your timing is amazing.
April 13th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Awww how sweet, what a great photo Kerry!
April 13th, 2024  
