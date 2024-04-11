Sign up
Lunch on a windy day.
This osprey was sporting an interesting "hairdo" with the wind to its back. Taken on one of our many recent cloudy, rainy days! BOB
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha , such a punk hairdo ! fav
April 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a look! Great shot!
April 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 12th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful.
April 12th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Terrific capture.
April 12th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful.😊
April 12th, 2024
