Previous
Lunch on a windy day. by mccarth1
Photo 1334

Lunch on a windy day.

This osprey was sporting an interesting "hairdo" with the wind to its back. Taken on one of our many recent cloudy, rainy days! BOB
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
365% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha , such a punk hairdo ! fav
April 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a look! Great shot!
April 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 12th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful.
April 12th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Terrific capture.
April 12th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful.😊
April 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise