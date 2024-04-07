Sign up
Previous
Photo 1333
The Boss
I happened upon this fellow unexpectedly, surprising both of us. He strutted his stuff letting me know he was in charge when a couple of females popped out of the brush. Taken 10 days ago and just discovered on my card.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
5
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1472
photos
121
followers
115
following
365% complete
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th March 2024 2:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
turkey
Mags
ace
Wow! What a bird and what a shot!
April 8th, 2024
KWind
ace
Great focus.
April 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A very impressive fellow. You caught him at full puffiness!
April 8th, 2024
slaabs
ace
He sure did puff out.
April 8th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow what a great shot of this big turkey!
April 8th, 2024
