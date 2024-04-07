Previous
The Boss by mccarth1
I happened upon this fellow unexpectedly, surprising both of us. He strutted his stuff letting me know he was in charge when a couple of females popped out of the brush. Taken 10 days ago and just discovered on my card.
7th April 2024

Kerry McCarthy

Mags
Wow! What a bird and what a shot!
April 8th, 2024  
KWind
Great focus.
April 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
A very impressive fellow. You caught him at full puffiness!
April 8th, 2024  
slaabs
He sure did puff out.
April 8th, 2024  
Islandgirl
Wow what a great shot of this big turkey!
April 8th, 2024  
