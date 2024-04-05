Previous
Almost fully molted by mccarth1
Photo 1332

Almost fully molted

This little goldfinch is almost at the peak of his handsomeness!
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Mags ace
Aww! A very beautiful capture.
April 6th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
He does look very superior!
April 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture.
April 6th, 2024  
