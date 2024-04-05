Sign up
Previous
Photo 1332
Almost fully molted
This little goldfinch is almost at the peak of his handsomeness!
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
3
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1471
photos
121
followers
115
following
364% complete
View this month »
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
4th April 2024 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
goldfinch
Mags
ace
Aww! A very beautiful capture.
April 6th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
He does look very superior!
April 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
April 6th, 2024
