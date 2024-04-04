Previous
Immature Bald Eagle by mccarth1
Immature Bald Eagle

This eagle soared by right after the osprey yesterday.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
April 5th, 2024  
