Hunting Osprey by mccarth1
Photo 1330

Hunting Osprey

I managed to get out for a couple of shots before the wicked winds and rain started. Quite a nasty day! This osprey was quite far away so this is cropped a lot. BOB
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Peter Dulis ace
great capture
April 4th, 2024  
Barb ace
Wonderful!
April 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning BIF.
April 4th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Terrific capture.
April 4th, 2024  
