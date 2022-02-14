Previous
Love is in the air by mccarth1
135 / 365

Love is in the air

These two stopped at my feeder to let me know people aren't the only ones that celebrate Valentine's Day!
14th February 2022

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
