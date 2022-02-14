Sign up
135 / 365
Love is in the air
These two stopped at my feeder to let me know people aren't the only ones that celebrate Valentine's Day!
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Album
Extra Shots
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th February 2022 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
valentine's day
,
finches
