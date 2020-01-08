Anderson Hall Abstract #1

Get pushed challenge given to me by Val @valpetersen —
I especially liked your shot of "charred remains" from Dec 5th and thought I'd use it as inspiration. For your Challenge 389, how about developing it (or similar shot) to produce a purely abstract image? - really enhance the texture through angle and amount of light into the camera, and/or post-edit to accentuate the patterns and textures of an object.
This is one of a number of shots I took of the stone on the side of the front steps to Anderson Hall on campus. It’s breaking up and flaking off in these big flat chunks.