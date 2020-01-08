Previous
Next
Anderson Hall Abstract #1 by mcsiegle
Photo 2158

Anderson Hall Abstract #1

Get pushed challenge given to me by Val @valpetersen
I especially liked your shot of "charred remains" from Dec 5th and thought I'd use it as inspiration. For your Challenge 389, how about developing it (or similar shot) to produce a purely abstract image? - really enhance the texture through angle and amount of light into the camera, and/or post-edit to accentuate the patterns and textures of an object.

This is one of a number of shots I took of the stone on the side of the front steps to Anderson Hall on campus. It’s breaking up and flaking off in these big flat chunks.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
591% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@valpetersen I took so many shots of different portions of this. It was hard to figure out which would best reduce to abstract.
January 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise