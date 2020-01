The Experiment

Tim @tdaug80 gave me this challenge: Set your camera to aperture priority. Set up a scene with some near and far objects. Shoot the same scene with your largest and smallest aperture, and something in the middle. For extra credit, try it with both lenses.Well I don't get extra credit -- that's for sure. And I was about to just give Tim a rain check, but I decided to go ahead and post the extremely unsatisfactory results of my hasty and ill-planned experiment and be done with it. Earlier this week I walked over to the park on a cold day to try it out. I felt like everything I thought I had learned while using my old camera went right out the window. despite the fact that I had read enough of the users manual to figure out how to set the camera to aperture priority (actually that's easy -- just turn the dial on the top to AP which I knew without reading) and how to adjust the aperture (that I needed the manual for) I couldn't get too much difference in appearance. You can see a small gradation in the background... I had not brought the other lens; It was cold and I didn't spend much time before heading home again.I will plead busyness with a couple of other projects as my excuse for not trying again -- that and the fact that it was icy either the next day or the day after -- I forget. I promise I WILL learn how to use this camera. Just didn't accomplish much in that direction this week. While in the park I did accidentally get a shot I kinda liked, which I'm also posting.