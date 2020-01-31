Sign up
Photo 2172
Blue #5
My get pushed partner, Laura, asked me to choose a color and show different shades of that color. So I’m posting photos of blue this week. I found all sorts of blue stuff in Joann Fabrics and Crafts, including these artificial flowers.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
Tags
blue
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-392
