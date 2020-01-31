Previous
Blue #5 by mcsiegle
Blue #5

My get pushed partner, Laura, asked me to choose a color and show different shades of that color. So I’m posting photos of blue this week. I found all sorts of blue stuff in Joann Fabrics and Crafts, including these artificial flowers.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

