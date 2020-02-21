Sign up
Photo 2190
Flash of Red February # 21
Our good friend Amy, who died a couple of years ago. The picture dates way back to her youth.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
23rd February 2020 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
