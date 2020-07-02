Previous
Concrete cliff? Miniature cars? by mcsiegle
Photo 2316

Concrete cliff? Miniature cars?

2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
635% complete

katy ace
Wow! this is a really cool forced perspective shot! FAV
July 5th, 2020  
