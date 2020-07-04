Previous
Next
Street work by mcsiegle
Photo 2318

Street work

Concrete pieces through which sewer pipes will run once they are put in the ground. Right now sitting along the side of Poyntz Ave here in town.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
635% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
a very masculine image!
July 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise