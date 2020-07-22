Previous
Next
Storm observed from the front porch - version 1 by mcsiegle
Photo 2333

Storm observed from the front porch - version 1

22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
I like the feel of this. I know it’s a storm, but it makes me feel like watching fireflies.
July 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise