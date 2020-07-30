Previous
window web by mcsiegle
Photo 2337

window web

Web in the space between screen and window. Usually unsightly -- note to self: MUST clear that out. But rain outside, during a thunder storm, has transformed it.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Mary Siegle

