Previous
Next
Construction delay photo # 1 by mcsiegle
Photo 2341

Construction delay photo # 1

At least I get some 365 shots out of the continued construction in our building on campus. They were supposed to be finished by now. Yeah, right!
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
642% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise