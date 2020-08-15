Previous
A Matter of Proportion by mcsiegle
Continuing with the tomato and my get pushed challenge of contrasts, given me by Val @valpetersen. I thought the contrast of perceived size from the perspectives of these two willing models might be useful. The Triceratops Twin Brother is, as you may guess, smaller than Porc Cousteau (who is still wearing his championship belt from the Battle of the Banks that he and Later Gator won way back in 2011). They've been in the garage for a good while, but I brought him out to referee our Thursday Pigmania games (though, really, Katy @grammyn and Kathy @randystreat and I have not had much in the way of disputed pig rolls.) That is the same tomato in both the pictures.
Mary Siegle

May 2020
Mary Siegle ace
@valpetersen Last one.
August 17th, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
@grammyn @randystreat Porc Cousteau has been wanting to get involved in a photo shoot. So I indulged him here. He seemed pleased, even though he puts on a very blasé expression. What I think he'd especially like is to meet your big blue pig, Katy.
August 17th, 2020  
