Ready or not, here I come! by mcsiegle
Photo 2538

Ready or not, here I come!

The grapes are playing Easter Egg Hunt (basically, hide and seek). The guy in the upper right is “It” for my get pushed challenge which was “take a picture where the main theme of it is colour-any colour“
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
Mary Siegle ace
@gerry13 here’s some green for you. I hope you like it.
March 27th, 2021  
katy ace
a Very green photo and such a clever set up!
March 27th, 2021  
