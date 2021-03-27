Sign up
Photo 2538
Ready or not, here I come!
The grapes are playing Easter Egg Hunt (basically, hide and seek). The guy in the upper right is “It” for my get pushed challenge which was “take a picture where the main theme of it is colour-any colour“
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
2
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
3343
photos
117
followers
122
following
695% complete
View this month »
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2532
503
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
27th March 2021 5:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
green
,
mcs-gp
,
sixws-115
,
get-pushed-452
Mary Siegle
ace
@gerry13
here’s some green for you. I hope you like it.
March 27th, 2021
katy
ace
a Very green photo and such a clever set up!
March 27th, 2021
