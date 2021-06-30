Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2604
Origami cranes
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
3475
photos
115
followers
119
following
713% complete
View this month »
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
21st June 2021 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
What were these used for? There is a lot of fancy paper folding pictured here.
July 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close