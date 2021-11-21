Previous
Rock # 2 by mcsiegle
Photo 2719

Rock # 2

My get pushed challenge from Sue @suez1e was to “fill the frame.” I took a couple of pictures of rocks today. Here’s Rock 2
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
