Last Gasp by mcsiegle
Photo 2721

Last Gasp

I was surprised to see this little cluster of blossoms. I had assumed the phlox was totally finished. Taken on Sunday 11/21 — I’ve put a photo in my Alternates album that shows a wider view of this.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Mary Siegle

