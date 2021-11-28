Sign up
Photo 2725
Barbed Wire # 2
Northy’s instructions to me for my get pushed challenge were “go to the "last" page of the images that you've "fav'd" over the years and take inspiration from something you find there...”
Looking at that page was quite a nostalgic experience. The first photo I put in my favorites, the first person I followed...no longer active, but her project is still up and accessible.
On that page, I found this photo by Phil
@philr
who hasn’t posted (or posted publicly, at least) since 2013:
https://365project.org/philr/365/2013-05-25
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Photo Details
Tags
wire
,
barbed-wire
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-487
