Barbed Wire # 2

Northy’s instructions to me for my get pushed challenge were “go to the "last" page of the images that you've "fav'd" over the years and take inspiration from something you find there...”Looking at that page was quite a nostalgic experience. The first photo I put in my favorites, the first person I followed...no longer active, but her project is still up and accessible.On that page, I found this photo by Phil @philr who hasn’t posted (or posted publicly, at least) since 2013: