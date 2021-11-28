Previous
Next
Barbed Wire # 2 by mcsiegle
Photo 2725

Barbed Wire # 2

Northy’s instructions to me for my get pushed challenge were “go to the "last" page of the images that you've "fav'd" over the years and take inspiration from something you find there...”

Looking at that page was quite a nostalgic experience. The first photo I put in my favorites, the first person I followed...no longer active, but her project is still up and accessible.

On that page, I found this photo by Phil @philr who hasn’t posted (or posted publicly, at least) since 2013:

https://365project.org/philr/365/2013-05-25

28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
746% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise