Photo 2814
Mistake into abstract
Because why waste a perfectly stupid photo taken as I was getting out of the car and my finger hit the button by mistake? Why not ETSOOI it into an uninspired abstract?
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
11th March 2022 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
Walks @ 7
ace
Excellent! This is very cool
March 13th, 2022
