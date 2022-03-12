Previous
Next
Mistake into abstract by mcsiegle
Photo 2814

Mistake into abstract

Because why waste a perfectly stupid photo taken as I was getting out of the car and my finger hit the button by mistake? Why not ETSOOI it into an uninspired abstract?
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
770% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Excellent! This is very cool
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise