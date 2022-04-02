Mug Shots 365

My get-pushed partner, Richard, said:

"Hi Mary - for your get-pushed challenge - I liked the 'half-and half' image you did of you and your Mum 11 November last year… how would you feel about a pair of split selfies? One with two left-sides of your face and the other with two right sides,,, obviously one of the halves needs to be flipped to complete the image. If you're really motivated you could add the original 'you' image and make a left-normal-right triptych !"



Well, I clearly forgot about the lighting. The natural light coming in through the window made that side of my face much lighter -- something I didn't notice until I isolated the two sides. I did a bit better job cloning out the dark line down the middle of my light face, but, with the exception of my forehead the streak of light on that dark one was harder. I looked even more sinister before I started, though. I don't know if I could get a photo with even light on both sides, but I'm not going back and starting over!