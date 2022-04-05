A couple of weeks ago I gave my get-pushed partner a weird challenge. Laura @la-photographic was a good sport and posted a response to the crazy thing. So naturally I gave the same challenge to Tim @tdaug60 - my present partner, partly because I was temporarily brain dead and couldn’t think of something more sensible, and also I’m curious to see what he might do with it. But I’ve been feeling a bit guilty laying this on them when I hadn’t given it a go myself. The challenge: compose a picture where your thumb or finger or some other piece of your hand deliberately blocks a part of the image (something that usually only happens accidentally.) See if it can be used to artistic effect of some sort. I’m posting two images, both of which have been pimped up a bit with processing. Here is one of them. I’ll put the originals in my Alternates album.