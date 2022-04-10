Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2832
Mr. Tree—at his base
@tdaug80
Tim’s challenge to me was to to take a close up of an interesting part of a tree. I know very little about trees, or horticulture in general, so I don’t know what the orange spots are here on one part of the tree’s root base.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
3771
photos
118
followers
120
following
775% complete
View this month »
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
Latest from all albums
533
305
306
2830
307
2831
308
2832
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
8th April 2022 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
trees
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-506
Mary Siegle
ace
@tdaug80
another part of “Mr. Tree” (posted to Friday’s date 4/8)
April 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close