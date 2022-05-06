Previous
Glass ship detail by mcsiegle
Photo 2848

Glass ship detail

From one of the wonderful glass ships created by former KSU professor Mitsugi Ohno (now deceased) displayed in the Student Union.
6th May 2022

Mary Siegle

Photo Details

