Photo 2848
Glass ship detail
From one of the wonderful glass ships created by former KSU professor Mitsugi Ohno (now deceased) displayed in the Student Union.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
0
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
6th May 2022 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
k-state
,
ksu
