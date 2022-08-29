Eye - my eye

Can you tell I was just trying to hurry up and finish this month of Make 30? I grabbed the Canon DSLR camera and headed outside to take three pictures as quickly as I could. This is one, The others are posted to the 18th and the 29th. The prompt for this day was "eye contact." No creative effort whatsoever went into this image. I grabbed the camera, stuck it up to my face, and pressed the shutter. Well, OK, I took a similar one in the front yard and then headed to the back in search of the other two shots. I gave this another try out back as the light out front was rather bright and I'm not experienced enough to adjust on the fly. So the shot in the front yard was rather overexposed.