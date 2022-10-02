Côr Cymry to Wales

Wendy's challenge to me:

Since I know that you are part of the Welsh choir and music is such an important part of your life; my challenge to you will have a musical bent.

1 - Make a poster of an upcoming (does not have to be actual) event complete with a Welsh theme photo (tartan, your choir, or flag ...). You can use an older photo for this if need be since you cannot assemble the choir for a photo op - lol!!



She gave me an alternate musically-themed challenge, but I opted for her first option--and took her at her word that she'd consider old photos ok (I can't zip over to Wales and back to take new pictures.) The choir really DID go to Wales in 2002 and really WILL go back next summer.



Who knows? Maybe someone out there will join the choir! You don't have to have prior knowledge of Welsh--just a willingness to learn to sing in that beautiful language.