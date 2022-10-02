Previous
Next
Côr Cymry to Wales by mcsiegle
Photo 2960

Côr Cymry to Wales

Wendy's challenge to me:
Since I know that you are part of the Welsh choir and music is such an important part of your life; my challenge to you will have a musical bent.
1 - Make a poster of an upcoming (does not have to be actual) event complete with a Welsh theme photo (tartan, your choir, or flag ...). You can use an older photo for this if need be since you cannot assemble the choir for a photo op - lol!!

She gave me an alternate musically-themed challenge, but I opted for her first option--and took her at her word that she'd consider old photos ok (I can't zip over to Wales and back to take new pictures.) The choir really DID go to Wales in 2002 and really WILL go back next summer.

Who knows? Maybe someone out there will join the choir! You don't have to have prior knowledge of Welsh--just a willingness to learn to sing in that beautiful language.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
810% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@farmreporter Wendy, I was about to give you a rain check, as I had nothing at the time I should have gone to bed. But I hated to not do anything for the great challenge you gave me. I'm afraid this was fairly hastily assembled. But it brought back wonderful memories, and strengthens my resolve to spend more time practicing the music, in anticipation of next July.
October 3rd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh what a thing to look forward to! Lovely collage.
October 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise