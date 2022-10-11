Previous
Downtown Salina by mcsiegle
Photo 2963

Downtown Salina

One of three metal structures that span a downtown street in Salina Kansas. They come alive at night. Each is lit with a vivid color— red, green, or purple and cycles from that color to gold or silver.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Mary Siegle

Photo Details

