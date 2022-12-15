Sign up
Photo 3024
Taken at Howie’s Recycling Center
In the miscellaneous metals bin.I had just thrown in the broken jingle bell you can see at the bottom center.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
1
0
Mary Siegle
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
4048
photos
112
followers
110
following
829% complete
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3021
563
3022
564
3023
3024
3025
3026
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
10th December 2022 9:01am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice find
December 18th, 2022
