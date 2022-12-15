Previous
Next
Taken at Howie’s Recycling Center by mcsiegle
Photo 3024

Taken at Howie’s Recycling Center

In the miscellaneous metals bin.I had just thrown in the broken jingle bell you can see at the bottom center.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Nice find
December 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise