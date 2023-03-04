Sign up
Photo 3087
Gracie
Gracie, greeter dog at the Parkers’ house where the Deep Creek club meeting was held on Wednesday. What a sweetheart!
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
0
1
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
4152
photos
110
followers
108
following
846% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
1st March 2023 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
creek”
,
dcnc
,
“deep
