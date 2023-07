Window at Kresen Kernow

We visited Kresen Kernow in Redruth, Cornwall and Frank did a little bit of research into the Cornish side of his ancestry. We didn't find much, but got good suggestions for further research. This window on the main floor caught my eye. The middle panel on the bottom is in Cornish. I haven't taken the time yet to read it and try to translate--should have asked someone there, but didn't think of it at the time.