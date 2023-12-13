St. Thomas More sanctuary newly redone.

A week ago I went to mass at St Thomas More instead of my own parish. I don’t think I’d been up there to mass since my mother’s funeral in 2019. This is the parish my parents belonged to since sometime in the 80’s when it was founded. I wanted to see their newly redone church building—particularly the altar and painted panels behind the altar. If I could have snapped a picture during mass (and I wouldn’t do that, of course) you’d see the processional cross hung on the bare panel on the right. But they took it back down to process out at the end of mass. This quick picture with the phone doesn’t really do justice to the total effect including the existing round stained glass window above.