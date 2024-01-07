Laura @la_photographic challenged me to a New Year's resolution. I'm not good at follow-through on New Year's resolutions--obviously I've blown a hope of 365 days in 2024 taking and posting a picture every day. Well...Day One of the January Challenge, which Laura takes part in each year, asks "What change - big, or small - do you want to see in the world this year? Think up a slogan or message that captures that change." I have joined the January Challenge for the past several years, with varying degree of participation. The Day One challenge says to make a poster using a piece of A4 paper, but I've done my poster for 365 using the phone camera and editing with Ribbet. This also fits for a New Year's Resolution. I get so wrapped up in my own self and what I'm doing... I need to spend more time considering what Frank wants and needs and not just what I want. And the same for what I can do with and for Dan--and others in my family and for the communities I am a part of, large and small.
I think the world in general could use more "We" thinking. So here's my poster with slogan for Day One, albeit not done on Day One.
The photo is of a ring light that Frank gave me for Christmas. I know, I know, so far I haven't actually used it for lighting, just played with it and then took a phone camera pic of the light itself.