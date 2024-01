Laura @la_photographic challenged me to a New Year's resolution. I'm not good at follow-through on New Year's resolutions--obviously I've blown a hope of 365 days in 2024 taking and posting a picture every day. Well...Day One of the January Challenge, which Laura takes part in each year, asks "What change - big, or small - do you want to see in the world this year? Think up a slogan or message that captures that change." I have joined the January Challenge for the past several years, with varying degree of participation. The Day One challenge says to make a poster using a piece of A4 paper, but I've done my poster for 365 using the phone camera and editing with Ribbet. This also fits for a New Year's Resolution. I get so wrapped up in my own self and what I'm doing... I need to spend more time considering what Frank wants and needs and not just what I want. And the same for what I can do with and for Dan--and others in my family and for the communities I am a part of, large and small.I think the world in general could use more "We" thinking. So here's my poster with slogan for Day One, albeit not done on Day One.The photo is of a ring light that Frank gave me for Christmas. I know, I know, so far I haven't actually used it for lighting, just played with it and then took a phone camera pic of the light itself.