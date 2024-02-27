Previous
Next
Shadows by mcsiegle
Photo 3377

Shadows

27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great shadows.
February 28th, 2024  
Christopher Cox ace
Fantastic light and shade
February 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise