Rainbow 2023 week 4 red

Last week I ran the week 2 images through KaleidaCam. This week, I'm running those same images through the "Tiny Planets" app. Although the app is primarily intended for producing the classic "Tiny Planet" image--or the opposite "Rabbit hole" (with the sky on the middle), you can do a lot more with it. So these also will be quite abstract. I won't get back to actual photography until next week.