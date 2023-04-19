Sign up
Photo 438
30 Shots 2023 19
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
4
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
4233
photos
112
followers
113
following
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
Theme Months
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
18th April 2023 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting tools of your trade.
April 19th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
@wakelys
Yeah, who needs three one-hole punches? They did come in handy for this carefully arranged drawer shot, but really one or two of them need to get donated to worthy people who have none! Those big scissors usually live in the drawer above with the rubber bands. Don't ask why. I don't know.
April 19th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ha I figured the hole punches were different sizes
April 19th, 2023
haskar
ace
Nice collection.
April 19th, 2023
