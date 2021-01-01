Sign up
1 / 365
Caught Between Snacks P1010992
The birds have been enjoying my aggies. This one spent quite a bit of time darting between the flowers.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2871
photos
184
followers
123
following
1
2
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
garden
,
new_holland_honeyeater
