27 / 365
New Growth Karri Forest DSC_3823
When we're staying at Hamelin Bay, we always make a trip up to Margaret River so that we can drive through some of the karri forests.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2921
photos
190
followers
122
following
365 - 2021
NIKON D7200
27th January 2021 4:16pm
trees
forest
karri
margaret_river
karri_forest
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful and inviting shot.
February 8th, 2021
