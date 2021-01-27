Previous
New Growth Karri Forest DSC_3823 by merrelyn
27 / 365

New Growth Karri Forest DSC_3823

When we're staying at Hamelin Bay, we always make a trip up to Margaret River so that we can drive through some of the karri forests.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Merrelyn

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful and inviting shot.
February 8th, 2021  
