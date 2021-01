The Last Glimpse Before Heading HomeP1290371

We had a very relaxing week at Hamelin Bay. We went to the beach several times each day to watch the stingrays swimming past but the temperatures were a little too cool to entice me to go swimming. The fact that there were shark sightings most days was also quite a deterrent.

This morning I managed to squeeze in a final walk to the boat ramp before our three and a half hour drive home.