I Wish She'd Stop Chasing Me P2020431 by merrelyn
32 / 365

We walked along the beach this afternoon for our one hour of exercise outside of the home. I was pleased to see that everyone was abiding by the rules and wearing masks.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Debra ace
Cool capture
February 2nd, 2021  
Nada ace
Great timing
February 2nd, 2021  
