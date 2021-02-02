Sign up
32 / 365
I Wish She'd Stop Chasing Me P2020431
We walked along the beach this afternoon for our one hour of exercise outside of the home. I was pleased to see that everyone was abiding by the rules and wearing masks.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2908
photos
190
followers
122
following
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
27
28
29
30
618
31
619
32
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd February 2021 6:45pm
Tags
reflections
,
birds
,
beach
,
warnbro
Debra
ace
Cool capture
February 2nd, 2021
Nada
ace
Great timing
February 2nd, 2021
