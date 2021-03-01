Sign up
60 / 365
Autumn Showers P3010236
Our first day of Autumn has been the wettest March 1st on record
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
5
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2964
photos
193
followers
123
following
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st March 2021 2:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pink
,
rain
,
drops
,
garden
,
roses
,
refraction
KV
ace
Beautiful color and detail.
March 1st, 2021
Babs
ace
The first day of March here has been our hottest day for weeks. February was our wettest month for years. La Nina has taken over here on the east coast. It was lovely to see the sun again.
March 1st, 2021
Kate
ace
Love the folds of the petals and the raindrops clinging to the flower.
March 1st, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
The plenty of rain does provides nice photo opportunities, specially with those gorgeous roses you have.
March 1st, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Really pretty with the raindrops!
March 1st, 2021
