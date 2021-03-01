Previous
Next
Autumn Showers P3010236 by merrelyn
60 / 365

Autumn Showers P3010236

Our first day of Autumn has been the wettest March 1st on record
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Beautiful color and detail.
March 1st, 2021  
Babs ace
The first day of March here has been our hottest day for weeks. February was our wettest month for years. La Nina has taken over here on the east coast. It was lovely to see the sun again.
March 1st, 2021  
Kate ace
Love the folds of the petals and the raindrops clinging to the flower.
March 1st, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
The plenty of rain does provides nice photo opportunities, specially with those gorgeous roses you have.
March 1st, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Really pretty with the raindrops!
March 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise