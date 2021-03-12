Previous
Sculptures By the Sea by merrelyn
71 / 365

Sculptures By the Sea

We spent the afternoon at Cottesloe Beach to check out the Sculpture By The Sea exhibition. There were some stunning pieces on display and also few that just made you ask "Why". The boat tree and horse were my absolute favourites.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Beautiful sculptures
March 12th, 2021  
Mallory ace
What a gorgeous collage. Love the blues!
March 12th, 2021  
