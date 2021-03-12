Sign up
Sculptures By the Sea
We spent the afternoon at Cottesloe Beach to check out the Sculpture By The Sea exhibition. There were some stunning pieces on display and also few that just made you ask "Why". The boat tree and horse were my absolute favourites.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2988
photos
195
followers
122
following
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
cottesloe
,
sculptures
,
sculpture_by_the
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Beautiful sculptures
March 12th, 2021
Mallory
ace
What a gorgeous collage. Love the blues!
March 12th, 2021
