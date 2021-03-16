Previous
The Golden Glow Of Tonight's Sunset DSC_5752 by merrelyn
The Golden Glow Of Tonight's Sunset DSC_5752

16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

Bep
Gorgeous capture.
March 16th, 2021  
