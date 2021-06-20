Previous
Next
Please Don't Chase Me Away _6200001 by merrelyn
171 / 365

Please Don't Chase Me Away _6200001

We don't often get Rainbow Lorikeets at the feeder and this one was looking a bit imitated by the galah. It was ok when there was only one, but when the second galah arrived the lorikeet made a hasty exit.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
What stunningly beautiful colourful birds.
June 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise