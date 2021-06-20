Sign up
Please Don't Chase Me Away _6200001
We don't often get Rainbow Lorikeets at the feeder and this one was looking a bit imitated by the galah. It was ok when there was only one, but when the second galah arrived the lorikeet made a hasty exit.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3166
photos
206
followers
122
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th June 2021 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
rainbow_lorikeets
,
galahs
Phil Sandford
ace
What stunningly beautiful colourful birds.
June 20th, 2021
