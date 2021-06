Desperation DSC_7315

We had some nice patches of blue sky at odd times during the day, but always when I was too busy to get out with camera. I tried some indoor dandelion shots before we headed to an evening music recital at our granddaughter's school but wasn't happy with any of them. A skeleton cape gooseberry became my desperation when we got home.



I might be somewhat absent over the next few days as we have friends arriving tomorrow.