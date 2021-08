Farewell Banana Wells DSC_7429

We had planned on getting away from Banana Wells by 7am to get back to Broome in time to snag a campsite. We were looking close to making that time, until Graham discovered that we had a flat tyre. The boys pulled out the jack and puncture repair kit and were soon at work finding and repairing the puncture. The delay gave Pam and I the chance to get down to the lily pond for a couple of shots.