Previous
112 / 365
Beauty In Demise P4218901
Our extended Summer weather and strong easterly winds have played havoc with my cosmos. I had planned to pull them all out today because they're looking pretty ratty. I noticed a lot of new buds forming so some were given a reprieve.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
112
flowers
garden
withered
eotb-154
John Falconer
ace
Lovely closeup.
April 21st, 2024
