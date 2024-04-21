Previous
Beauty In Demise P4218901 by merrelyn
Beauty In Demise P4218901

Our extended Summer weather and strong easterly winds have played havoc with my cosmos. I had planned to pull them all out today because they're looking pretty ratty. I noticed a lot of new buds forming so some were given a reprieve.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
John Falconer ace
Lovely closeup.
April 21st, 2024  
