204 / 365
It's Moving, I'd Better Hold On P7222599
We had a flock of about 20 corellas descend on the garden this morning. They've systematically destroyed the wind cups on Graham's weather station.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
3
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4678
photos
186
followers
110
following
55% complete
6
3
3
365-2024
OM-1
22nd July 2024 9:05am
birds
garden
corellas
theme-july2024
weather_station
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
July 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and detail, sorry about the wind cups 😁
July 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute one
July 22nd, 2024
