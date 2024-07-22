Previous
It's Moving, I'd Better Hold On P7222599 by merrelyn
204 / 365

It's Moving, I'd Better Hold On P7222599

We had a flock of about 20 corellas descend on the garden this morning. They've systematically destroyed the wind cups on Graham's weather station.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super capture
July 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and detail, sorry about the wind cups 😁
July 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute one
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise